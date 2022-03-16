Blues' brilliance puts them in frame for Aupiki Super title

An outstanding try finished by replacement back Mele Hufunga helped the Blues women to a 21-10 victory over Matatū in the Super Rugby Aupiki match at Waikato Stadium on Tuesday.

Hufunga’s score came just after halftime and pushed the Blues out to a 14-3 lead.

From an attacking scrum, which went backwards under Matatū pressure, No8 Liana Mikaele-Tu’u did well to make the advantage line.

But prop Cindy Nelles’ offload from the ensuing ruck put Hufunga in space and she capitalised with a swerving run which outflanked the Matatū defence for an excellent try, that was celebrated accordingly by her teammates.

It was the Blues’ first match of the competition and they are the only unbeaten team along with the Chiefs Manawa, whom they play in Hamilton on Sunday. The Blues remain in contention to win the inaugural competition if they beat the Manawa and deny them a losing bonus point.

The Blues have had to wait for their opportunity after their first-round match against the Hurricanes Poua was cancelled due to a Covid outbreak, but they looked settled from the kick-off and played with a greater control and continuity than the southerners.

Prop Krystal Murray showed great handling control and pace to score the Blues’ first try to put the Blues out to a 7-3 halftime lead.

Matatū wing Martha Mataele crashed over from a close-range quick penalty tap to close the gap to 14-10, and, while the Matatū pack had its moments, their backline couldn’t match the attacking spark of the Blues, with Tyler Nathan-Wong a constant threat.

A converted try for flanker Shannon Leota made it safe for the Blues, although Matatū kept attacking, and Nathan-Wong was sinbinned late on for an intentional knock-on as they attempted to run the ball out from their own line.