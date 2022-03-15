Walsh, Lodge return, Taylor to debut for depleted Warriors

Fullback Reece Walsh and prop Matt Lodge have bolstered the Warriors for their round two clash with the Titans after the club lost a number of players to injury, including Shaun Johnson.

Reece Walsh. (Source: Photosport)

The pair, who were suspended for round one, provide a boost for Nathan Brown's side as they travel to the Gold Coast chasing their first victory of the NRL season.

Former Titan Ash Taylor and Jesse Arthars will debut for the Warriors on Saturday as replacements for the injured Johnson (pectoral) and centre Viliami Vailea (knee).

Chanel Harris-Tavita has also been shuffled to a new position by Brown for a second week, named in the halves after deputising for the suspended Walsh in last weekend's loss to the Dragons.

Lodge was suspended for the season opener for a fight during the Warriors' 44-0 loss to the Gold Coast in the final regular season match last year.

Kodi Nikorima has been named 18th man after starting at five-eighth last weekend.

Taylor played 114 games for the Titans before the club released him and he joined the Warriors on a train and trial contract before being upgraded to a fulltime deal in January.

Warriors:

1. Reece Walsh

2. Adam Pompey

3. Jesse Arthars

4. Rocco Berry

5. Marcelo Montoya

6. Chanel Harris-Tavita

7. Ash Taylor

8. Addin Fonua-Blake (C)

9. Wayde Egan

10. Matt Lodge

11. Euan Aitken

12. Eliesa Katoa

13. Josh Curran

Interchange:

14. Jazz Tevaga

15. Bunty Afoa

16. Aaron Pene

17. Bayley Sironen

18. Kodi Nikorima