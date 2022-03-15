Omicron peak putting strain on Auckland Māori health providers

The Omicron outbreak is placing extra pressure on Auckland's Māori healthcare providers as demand for support from whānau isolating with Covid-19 soars.

Tony Kake, chief executive of Papakura Marae (Source: Te Karere)

Auckland reported 6085 cases of the virus on Tuesday alone.

Despite the numbers, recent modelling suggests Auckland may have reached its peak.

Organisations like Papakura Marae are hopeful that is the case, with fears resources could run out if numbers don’t start to drop off.

The marae works across a number of towns in South Auckland offering support to whānau isolating with Covid, including food packs, and welfare checks.

Tony Kake, Papakura Marae chief executive, told 1News it's a struggle to keep up.

“We can last another week or two, but after that our resources will probably run out.”

Last Friday the marae sent out 98 food parcels, the most it's done in one day.

“It exceeds the busiest we’ve been. That’s a lot of people in isolation,” Kake said.

At the moment the marae is able to meet demand, even with supply chain issues at its nearby supermarkets.

But, with some of its own staff off because of Covid, Kake said his team were feeling the pressure.

“We’re stretched, we’re working 30% below capacity. I've had to redeploy staff to the frontline and repurpose funding to the frontline.

“My staff are tired, my staff need a break. But we won't give up.”

The Government in February announced a $140 million funding boost for Māori and Pacific communities in a bid to help tackle the Omicron outbreak.

Almost $40m of the boost was to go to Māori and Pacific health providers, $40.6m to Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency, $40m to build on the Māori Communities Covid-19 Fund and $1.75m for the Karawhiua Māori vaccination campaign.

Te Whānau O Waipareira Trust is also supporting many whānau in isolation, offering emergency food packs and welfare checks.

John Tamihere, chief executive, said there were 2200 calls for support last week alone, the most they’ve ever had in one week.

“We just can’t get to everybody,” he said.

John Tamihere, chief executive of Te Whānau O Waipareira Trust (Source: Supplied)

Some people have also been taking advantage of their services, which Tamihere urged against.

“If you call Whānau Waipareira for support our welfare team comes into your whare. So if you're stock piling, that's not going to be well received.

“All we ask for our fellow citizens in and around the north-west here is that they just be kind and caring that we’ll be here forever and there will be enough supply.”

Supply chain issues continue

Supermarkets nationwide are still facing staffing shortages as a result of the outbreak, causing supply issues.

Around 2000 Countdown staff members are currently out of action, either isolating as a positive case or as a household contact.

“We are still seeing fewer people working right across the supply chain, including those of our suppliers, and that’s continuing to have some impact on stock availability,” a Countdown spokesperson told 1News.

“Our focus remains on looking after our team and customers and making sure we’re getting as much stock as possible into our stores. The key thing is that there is plenty of food and groceries to go around - it’s just taking longer to get through.”