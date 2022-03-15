National's Nicola Willis named party's new finance spokesperson

National's deputy leader Nicola Willis has been announced as the party's new finance spokesperson.

Nicola Willis of the National Party. (Source: Getty)

It comes after Simon Bridges announced he was retiring from politics on Tuesday.

"Kiwis are going backwards under Labour, and Nicola will take the Government to task over the cost of living crisis and their wasteful spending decisions," leader Christopher Luxon said.

"Nicola has an incredible intellect, prodigious work ethic and proven ability to hold the Government to account as we've seen her do on housing. She will build on National's track record as the best economic managers to help Kiwis get ahead."

ADVERTISEMENT

Touching on her experience, Luxon said Willis had served as a "very effective" member of Parliament's Finance and Expenditure Select Committee and that she had held a number of senior management roles at Fonterra.

Willis keeps the social investment portfolio.

The changes mean Chris Bishop will move to the party's number three ranking, while Dr Shane Reti has been promoted to number four on National's front bench.

Paul Goldsmith is now number five.

Bishop will pick up the party's infrastructure and housing portfolios. He will remain the Covid-19 response spokesperson and Shadow Leader of the House.

"I know he's going to bring a lot of intellectual grunt to help us shape both these portfolios and policies in these areas of infrastructure and housing," Luxon said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Labour government doesn't have a plan for the economy. National will continue to hold them to account on the cost of living crisis, their wasteful spending and their failure to get things done for New Zealand."

Luxon had opened his press conference on Wednesday by thanking Bridges: "I do before I begin just want to acknowledge yet again the great contribution of Simon Bridges over the last 14 years.

"I think he's been a great champion for Tauranga as I've said, a great champion for New Zealand and a great champion for the National Party.

"We're going to miss him, but we're going to wish him tremendously all the greatest success as he takes on a new commercial career as he goes forward with his life outside of politics. Thank you Simon and we wish you all the very best."