16-year-old boy taken into custody after Hamilton burglaries

A 16-year-old boy has been taken into police custody after several break-ins, and attempted break-ins, in Hamilton overnight.

A store broken into on Collingwood Street in Hamilton. (Source: Supplied/Toni Grainger)

In a statement to 1News, police said they were notified of an attempted break-in at a store on Braid Road about 4am on Monday.

"When the group could not gain entry, they made their way to a petrol station nearby where they did in fact gain entry. Once inside, the group allegedly stole cash and beverages," a police spokesperson said.

About 15 minutes later, police said the same group broke into a store on Collingwood Street.

"The group has entered the store and allegedly stolen various items."

A photo of this store shows broken glass and damage to a metal cage.

Police said a 16-year-old boy was later found at a property and taken into custody.

He is facing charges relating to burglary and unlawful takes of a motor vehicle.

In a separate incident, police said they were notified of an alarm activation at a store on River Road, Flagstaff shortly before 3.30am.

"There is a report of broken glass near the front of the door. No further information on this one," the police spokesperson said.