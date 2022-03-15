Michael Bracewell adds to family legacy with Black Caps call-up

The Bracewell family will have another chapter added to their famous cricketing history with 31-year-old Michael Bracewell set to make his Black Caps debut.

Michael Bracewell. (Source: Photosport)

Bracewell was included in both the T20 and ODI squads on Wednesday for the upcoming tour of the Netherlands later this month.

It adds to a long line of cricketing success in the family with Bracewell the nephew of former internationals John and Brendon, the son of Otago first-class cricketer Mark and cousin of current Black Cap Doug.

Bracewell's selection comes after he made the tough call last September to turn down his first selection when the Black Caps were touring Bangladesh so he could be at the birth of his first child.

He is joined by Dane Cleaver as the only two uncapped members selected, with the Central Stags keeper named for the one-off T20 in Napier on March 25.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead congratulated the pair on their selections.

"Both players have been on the national radar for some time and certainly deserve their selection off the back of another quality domestic season," Stead said.

"Michael is a superb ball striker who can mix touch with his power, while his right arm off-breaks are an asset to any side.

"Dane, along with Cam Fletcher, has been the stand-out wicket-keeper-batsman of the Dream11 Super Smash in recent years. We felt Dane's consistent weight of runs and the role he can play at the top of the order gave him the slight edge."

The pair were selected off the back of strong performances in the men's Super Smash competition where they led the competition in runs scored. They have also featured heavily in the New Zealand A side recently.

Dane Cleaver. (Source: Photosport)

Selectors also brought in pace duo Ben Sears and Scott Kuggeleijn for the T20s with 12 regular white-ball Black Caps unavailable due to IPL commitments.

Sears will look to add to his two T20 International caps following his debut in Bangladesh last September, while Kuggeleijn has played 20 games for New Zealand.

The three-game ODI series against the Netherlands carries ICC Super League qualifying points and will serve as retiring great Ross Taylor's international swansong.

Taylor, along with Canterbury batsman Henry Nicholls and Auckland Aces quick Kyle Jamieson, have been named in just the ODI squad.

Matt Henry and Blair Tickner was named in both squads along with allrounders Colin de Grandhomme and Doug Bracewell.

Martin Guptill, Will Young and Mark Chapman will provide the backbone of the batting in both formats, while Ish Sodhi will be the frontline spinner.

Tom Latham will captain both sides in Kane Williamson's absence and will also keep in the ODIs.

Stead said the series was a good chance to see how deep New Zealand's white-ball talent is.

Gary Stead. (Source: Photosport)

"Any time you lose 12 front-liners it's going to be a challenge, but we're really excited by the players we've been able to call on," he said.

"With another T20 World Cup later this year and the ODI World Cup next year it's a good time to be offering opportunities to a wider group of players.

Black Caps squad to play Netherlands

Tom Latham (c), Doug Bracewell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver (T20 only), Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson (ODI only), Scott Kuggeleijn (T20 only), Henry Nicholls (ODI only), Ben Sears (T20 only), Ish Sodhi, Ross Taylor (ODI only), Blair Tickner, Will Young.

Black Caps v Netherlands

T20: March 25 at McLean Park, Napier

First ODI: March 29 at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui (D/N)

Second ODI: April 2 at Seddon Park, Hamilton (D/N)

Third ODI: April 4 at Seddon Park, Hamilton (D/N)