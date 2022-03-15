'Everything has changed' - Christchurch terrorist attack hurt remains

The death of Sara Qasem’s father still hangs heavy for her, three years after he died in the Christchurch mosque terrorist attacks.

"I had a life before March 15, 2019 and then the mosque attack occurred... and it's almost like I've started my life again, everything has changed," Sara says.

"It certainly doesn't change how much I miss my dad, because I think that's something I’ll carry for the rest of my life - that's the cost of love."

Every Friday, Abdelfattah Qasem would pray to Allah at the Al Noor Mosque. He was one of 44 to die at Al Noor, before the terrorist drove to the Linwood Mosque, killing seven worshippers there. A further 40 were injured, with the terrorist live streaming the murders on social media.

"As soon as I heard of the shooting at the mosque, it wasn’t a sense of dread of oh my goodness I hope he's okay, I think I already knew within that moment that something pretty terrible had happened," Sara said.

Abdelfattah survived the first round of shootings but stayed to help.

"He stood up and said, I'm gonna go and get some help and unfortunately when he did that, the second round of shooting began and that was the fatal shot.

"He stuck to his values, he was a really really loyal friend and a hero for many."

The Qasem's migrated to New Zealand from Kuwait in 2002 – Abdelfattah, Siham, along with their three daughters Lulu, Dana and Sara.

"I remember arriving in New Zealand and saying to my parents, wow are we in heaven," Sara says.

They had come to New Zealand, seeking a better life.

She remembers her dad as charismatic, and proud to be both a Kiwi and a Palestinian.

"He had a smile that could light up a room, even though he was six-foot-tall," Sara says.

Now, Sara and her family live their lives to honour their father.

"I hope that I can live within an inch of the bravery he showed that day."

She’s become a strong advocate and voice in the Muslim Community, including addressing the gunman at his sentencing in 2020.

The terrorist was sentenced to life imprisonment, without parole. This brought justice for some, but Sara says there’s still more to be done to make Aotearoa a safe place for everyone.

"Nobody should have to live in fear for their religion or for their race.

"It’s really important for us to continue the conversation around whether we are all doing enough to support a safer society for all."