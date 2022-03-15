Ed Sheeran announces Auckland, Wellington shows

Jordyn Rudd
By Jordyn Rudd, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

British pop superstar Ed Sheeran’s revealed he’s bringing his Mathematics Tour to New Zealand in February 2023.

Ed Sheeran. (Source: Getty)

The musician's scheduled to perform at Eden Park in Auckland and Wellington's Sky Stadium.

Sheeran's also heading to Australia as part of the tour, with shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

It will be the 31-year-old's first headline tour of both countries since 2018.

Fans will hear new tunes Bad Habits and Shivers, but can rest assured that his older hits will be included too.

Sheeran joins a raft of international acts announcing shows in Aotearoa, including Foo Fighters, Dua Lipa, Snoop Dog, Guns n Roses and Billie Eilish - likely influenced by the gradual opening of the borders.

Ticket sale information

March 21 - Frontier members pre-sale

March 23 - General public sale, 11am for Auckland concert and 12pm for Wellington concert.

