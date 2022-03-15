Around 1 million rapid antigen tests for schools, kura, ECEs

Around 1 million rapid antigen tests (RATs) are being provided to schools, kura and early learning centres.

Rapid antigen test. (Source: istock.com)

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said they will be given to symptomatic children, young people and staff, and the people in their households.

It means symptomatic people can now access RATs through their child's school or early learning centre, rather than going to a community testing centre, Hipkins said.

"The Ministry of Education currently has several hundred thousand tests to hand and will receive nearly a million more over the next week to be distributed through its regional offices. Schools, kura and early learning services can opt-in to receive a supply of tests," Hipkins said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The goal is to keep schools and early learning centres open, and the advice and feedback I have received from the education sector is that greater access to rapid antigen testing could help them to do that."

Early learning centres will also be able to access RATs for reassurance testing, Hipkins announced. This is so parents can have confidence in the centres to stay open.

Kids with masks on at school. (Source: istock.com)

The centres which opt-in will receive enough tests for staff to do twice-weekly testing.

"Staff at specialist schools and special needs units will also be able to access rapid antigen testing for this purpose and will be prioritised for distribution, as will staff at school hostels," Hipkins said.

"This is a voluntary, short term measure while we get through the peak of the Omicron outbreak. It will be reviewed again in a few weeks' time."

Hipkins said schools and early learning centres "have very good protections in place" to keep students and children safe, including the requirement staff are vaccinated, mask-wearing in Year 4 up and the fact there is good ventilation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said it is expected all schools will have at least one portable air cleaner by May. Larger schools will receive more.