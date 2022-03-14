Woman who dumped partner’s body in compost heap guilty of murder

Christchurch woman Rena Joyce has been found guilty of murdering her partner Martin Berry and dumping his body in the compost heap in December 2020.

Warning: This story contains graphic descriptions of violence that may disturb.

She has been remanded in custody for sentencing on May 17.

Berry's family released a statement after the guilty verdict was reached.

"We would just like to thank everyone that has been involved with the case and the many hours put in to reach the verdict today.

"No one has the right to take a son, brother, brother in-law, uncle or friend and Martin was that and much much more to us all.

"As a family we are pleased that Martin's voice has been heard and that the right conclusion to this sad occasion is over."

Defence lawyer Richard Peters had said Joyce should be convicted of manslaughter and not murder.

He told the High Court in Christchurch that while Joyce did cause Berry’s death, it wasn’t intentional.

“My submission is you cannot be sure that this intent has been proved by the Crown beyond reasonable doubt so the only appropriate verdict is one of manslaughter,” said Peters.

Crown Prosecutor Pip Currie said the actions of Joyce amount to murder and she “intended to kill”.

She said that Joyce was consumed with anger and jealously towards Berry.

“When she’s cutting his throat when she’s stabbing him at least nine times those sorts of thoughts and feelings in her head that she intended to kill him,” said Currie.

Last week Joyce gave evidence in her own defence, and told jurors that the fatal attack was prompted by argument with Berry over his marijuana use.

“It was an altercation between two people and it was a joint decision and alcohol and drugs were involved,” said Joyce.

When asked how did she “accidentally stab him nine times” Joyce responded: “I don’t know”.

There were just eleven jurors considering the verdict, after one juror tested positive for Covid-19 in the High Court trial.

Justice Jonathan Eaton said the foreperson had to be stood down as they received a positive rapid antigen test.

He said two other jurors were close contacts but have been allowed to return after testing negative.