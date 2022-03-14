What you need to know about fuel tax, public transport cuts

Source: 1News

The Government today outlined a suite of measures to ease the cost of petrol on Kiwi households in the wake of surging prices.

Here is what was revealed:

  • The fuel excise duty will be cut by 25% for three months, coming into force at 11.59pm Monday, March 14.

  • Government will require petrol retailers to pass on information showing the savings are being passed onto customers.
  • The Government will top up lost revenue to the land transport fund to ensure all currently funded transport projects won't be affected.
  • The cuts are expected to cost $350 million.

  • Road user charges will be cut by 25% for three months.

  • Will come into force when the changes can be calculated over the 80 different vehicle types and 100 weights.

  • Public transport fares to be halved, likely to come into force on April 1.
  • To last for three months.

Click here for the full story.

New ZealandPoliticsEconomyTransportCost of Living

Popular Stories

1

Govt slashes fuel tax, halves public transport cost for 3 months

2

Man dies in hospital after being given medication he was allergic to

3

Full video: Ardern on measures to ease cost of living crisis

4

Man on Air NZ flight warned after taking photos of passenger

5

What you need to know about fuel tax, public transport cuts

Latest Stories

Govt slashes fuel tax, halves public transport cost for 3 months

Border reopening dates for tourists to be brought forward - Ardern

Petrol companies warned not to pocket excise profits

LIVE: Govt tries to ease fuel price pain for Kiwis amid war

Full video: Ardern on measures to ease cost of living crisis

Related Stories

Border reopening dates for tourists to be brought forward - Ardern

Petrol companies warned not to pocket excise profits

Full video: Ardern on measures to ease cost of living crisis

Investing ethically in KiwiSaver in wake of Russian invasion