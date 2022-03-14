What you need to know about fuel tax, public transport cuts

The Government today outlined a suite of measures to ease the cost of petrol on Kiwi households in the wake of surging prices.

Here is what was revealed:

The fuel excise duty will be cut by 25% for three months, coming into force at 11.59pm Monday, March 14.

Government will require petrol retailers to pass on information showing the savings are being passed onto customers.

The Government will top up lost revenue to the land transport fund to ensure all currently funded transport projects won't be affected.

The cuts are expected to cost $350 million.

Road user charges will be cut by 25% for three months.

Will come into force when the changes can be calculated over the 80 different vehicle types and 100 weights.

Public transport fares to be halved, likely to come into force on April 1.

To last for three months.

