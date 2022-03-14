LIVE: Govt tries to ease fuel price pain for Kiwis amid war

The latest developments from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Summary

- The UN says at least 596 civilians have died since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including 43 children.

- Three UN agencies are calling for an immediate end to attacks on health care facilities

- Russian air strike hits military training base in Ukraine’s west, killing 35

- Multiple media outlets are reporting Russia is asking China for military and economic help

Live updates

4.36pm: Finance Minister Grant Robertson says he will be topping up the national land transport fund to compensate for the expected loss of revenue following the drop in excise tax.

Robertson says the amount of revenue the Ministry of Transport estimates that will be lost because of the reduction is $350 million for the three-month period.

Some money to fill that gap will be from the Covid response fund, especially considering the reduction in MIQ costs, he says.

4.15pm: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is announcing a number of changes to help Kiwis struggling with gas prices at the pump amid Russia's invasion.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

For the next three months, the Government will reduce both the road user charges (RUC) and the excise duty on fuel by 25 cents per litre.

The latter would save motorists about $11.25 to $17.25 each time they filled their tank, compared to current prices, Ardern says.

The drop in excise will come into effect from 11.59pm on Monday. However, the Government indicates there are some legislative and logistical restrictions that delayed the immediate reductions in RUC.

Ardern says the Government will also subsidise public transport by 50 per cent and expand public transport links. This will kick in on April 1 until the end of June.

She says New Zealand can't control the war, but it could take steps to help ease the burden of the "wicked, perfect storm".

She also says what's happening around the world is also a signal for New Zealand to continue its transition away from fossil fuels.

3.50pm: Australia is announcing fresh sanctions to target people connected to Moscow. Among those included in the sanctions is Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich and the CEO of energy corporation Gazprom Alexey Miller.

Roman Abramovich. (Source: Associated Press)

From the AAP:

Abramovich was one of seven wealthy Russians targeted by the UK government in a further round of sanctions last week, which involved asset freezes, travel bans and an embargo on transactions with UK individuals and businesses.

Australia's latest round of sanctions also includes more than 30 Russian oligarchs, prominent business people and immediate family members.

"The sanctions reinforce Australia's commitment to sanction those people who have amassed vast personal wealth and are of economic and strategic significance to Russia," Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne says.

"Many of these oligarchs have facilitated, or directly benefited, from the Kremlin's illegal and indefensible actions in Ukraine since 2014."

Ukraine's top diplomat in Australia accused Russia of instigating genocide as tanks deliberately target residential buildings.

Charge d'Affaires Volodymyr Shalkivskyi says fleeing through humanitarian corridors being offered by Russia has become risky because troops do not always honour the safe passage.

"We would like everyone who is on our side to send a strong message to Moscow that this kind of atrocity in the 21st century is not possible and Russia will pay the price," he tells Adelaide radio station 5AA.

"We are determined to defend our country. There are no indications so far we can find compromise regarding peaceful resolution."

Thousands of troops and civilians have been killed by Russian forces, including 85 children ranging from three months to 16 years old, the envoy says.

"This is genocide because hitting residential areas is a clear sign of genocide. Russia means to take out Ukrainian ethnicity from the map," Shalkivskyi says.

"They would like to integrate Ukrainians into Russia without allowing us to have our culture, our language and our history."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has spoken to his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte about Russian sanctions, military and humanitarian support for Ukraine as well as implications for the Indo-Pacific region.

Morrison also says the two countries will continue to pursue accountability for MH17, which was shot down over eastern Ukraine by Russian separatists in 2014.

3.12pm: Photos from the Associated Press capture the extent of destruction across Ukraine.

A Ukrainian firefighter drags a hose inside a large food products storage facility which was destroyed by an airstrike on the outskirts of Kyiv. (Source: Associated Press)

A Ukrainian family who fled the war waits at the train station in Poland. (Source: Associated Press)

Ukrainian soldiers take cover from incoming artillery fire in Irpin. (Source: Associated Press)

An injured man is wheeled on a stretcher at a local hospital in Novoiavorisk, western Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

A woman walks past building damaged by shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

2.54pm: Krasnaya Zvezda - the official paper of Russia's Defence Ministry - says 1400 troops that were injured in Ukraine have been discharged from a Moscow hospital.

“All of them have expressed willingness to rejoin their units after a full recovery," Krasnaya Zvezda says.

On March 2, Russia's Ministry of Defence said that 498 of its troops had been killed in Ukraine and 1597 more were wounded. Russia's military hasn't provided updated figures since.

Meanwhile, Ukraine estimates more than 12,000 Russian troops have been killed since Russia's invasion.

2.40pm: Russia has effectively cut Ukraine off from maritime trade - UK

The latest update from the UK's Ministry of Defence:

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 13 March 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/cz8Q0vnsA5



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/o28zuSsk3K — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 13, 2022

The ministry says Ukraine is effectively isolated from international maritime trade, as Russian naval forces have established a distant blockade of the Black Sea coast.

Russian naval forces are also striking targets throughout Ukraine, the ministry says.

It says one amphibious landing has already happened in the Sea of Azov.

2.27pm: From the Associated Press:

Zelensky says he will continue negotiating with Russia and is waiting for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky has repeatedly called for a meeting with Putin. But so far, his requests have gone unanswered by the Kremlin.

He says in his daily address that his delegation has a “clear task” to do everything to ensure a meeting between the two presidents.

Zelensky says talks are held daily between the two countries via video conference. He says the talks are necessary to establish a cease-fire and more humanitarian corridors. He says those corridors have saved more than 130,000 people in six days.

The humanitarian convoy to the besieged city of Mariupol was blocked on Monday by Russian forces. Zelensky says they would try again on Tuesday.

1.55pm: The Kyiv Independent is reporting Ukrainian forces destroyed four Russian planes and three helicopters on Sunday local time.

⚡️Ukrainian forces destroy 4 planes, 3 helicopters on March 13.



The Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced that it had downed 7 Russian aircraft and an unmanned aerial vehicle on March 13 using anti-aircraft missiles. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 14, 2022

1.39pm: From the Associated Press:

In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook early Saturday, March 12, 2022. (Source: Associated Press)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says it is a “black day” after Russia shelled a military base in the western part of his country.

Zelensky says in his daily address that Russia fired 30 rockets at the Yavoriv military base. He says the attack killed 35 people and injured 134 injured others.

The base is less than 25 kilometres from the Polish border. Zelensky says he has given Western leaders “clear warning” of the danger to the base. He asks NATO leaders again to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine. He warns “it is only a matter of time” before Russian missals fall on NATO territory.

Military analysts say the US, Britain and their European allies are unlikely to impose a no-fly zone because they believe it could escalate the war in Ukraine into a nuclear confrontation between NATO and Russia.

1.35pm: The Guardian's Kyiv correspondent Isobel Koshiw is reporting Russian troops shelled houses and went house to house confiscating phones and laptops.

I interviewed people from 3 villages in Kyiv region. Russian forces behaved +/- similarly in each case. In Andriivka, they executed at least 2 civilians, shelled houses on the main street, then they went house to house confiscating phones and laptops.https://t.co/LBuf3z2h12 — Isobel Koshiw (@IKoshiw) March 13, 2022

12.44pm: Russia has reportedly banned Instagram from operating in the country.

⚠️ Confirmed: Real-time network data show #Instagram is now restricted in #Russia across multiple providers; the popular social network has been banned by internet regulator Roskomnadzor after similar measures taken against Twitter and Facebook



📰 Report: https://t.co/1JIs5peFeO pic.twitter.com/ICunkqkhXF — NetBlocks (@netblocks) March 13, 2022

12.30pm: At least 35 people are dead in a Russian attack on a military base in Ukraine’s far west.

It is sparking warnings from NATO that any firing that crosses into Ukraine’s neighbours will lead to a full response from the West.

As the BBC’s Fergal Keane reports in the video below, the deadly attack has been called a significant escalation in the war.

11.45am: In this photo provided by the Ukrainian presidential press office on Sunday, Zelensky takes a picture with a wounded soldier during his visit to a hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine.

(Source: Associated Press)

11.00am: Agenda Free TV founder Steve Lookner is reporting the governor of Mykolaiv Oblast posted on his Facebook that 200 units of Russian equipment have been "dispersed and surrounded" in Melitopol.

The governor of Mykolaiv Oblast posted on his Facebook 15 minutes ago that 200 units of Russian equipment have been "dispersed and surrounded" in Melitopol" [this is a Facebook translation]



h/t NEXTA on Telegramhttps://t.co/2xSwg3j1Yj pic.twitter.com/vjsHZaoWaL — Steve Lookner (@lookner) March 13, 2022

10.35am: The Kyiv Independent is reporting that Russian forces have completely destroyed seven Ukrainian hospitals and damaged additional 104.

⚡️Russian forces completely destroy 7 hospitals, damage additional 104.



Moscow’s troops have also killed 6 medical personnel while severely injuring 12 more since the start of the all-out war, Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 13, 2022

10.19am: Russia is asking China for military and economic help

The BBC is reporting Russia is asking China for both military and economic assistance, according to reports in the Financial Times and New York Times newspapers.

Russia asks China for military assistance in its invasion of Ukraine https://t.co/F1IPh1ldhu — Financial Times (@FT) March 13, 2022

BBC reports Moscow wants Beijing to provide military supplies to use in Ukraine.

"Citing unnamed US officials, the FT reported that Russia had been requesting Chinese equipment since the start of the invasion. The officials declined to specify what kind of equipment Russia is seeking," the report says.

The report adds that there are indications that China may be preparing to help.

10.00am: Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky says he's in regular communication with the EU president Charles Michel.

He says they have discussed issue of increasing financial support for Ukraine and sanctions on Russia.

Regular international talks. With President of the 🇪🇺 Council @eucopresident, we discussed the issue of increasing financial support for 🇺🇦 and sanctions pressure on the aggressor. Special attention was paid to the further negotiation process on 🇺🇦’s EU membership. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 13, 2022

9.35am: US warns China against aiding Russia evade sanctions

From the Associated Press:

The US and China are sending top aides to Rome on Monday as tensions between the two countries mount over the Russia-Ukraine war and worries spread that the conflict will take even darker turns.

In advance of the talks, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan bluntly warns China to avoid helping Russia evade punishment from global sanctions that have hammered the Russian economy.

“We will not allow that to go forward,” he says.

9.27am: NetBlocks is reporting a cyber attack in Ukraine.

⚠️ Confirmed: Major internet disruption registered on the Vinasterisk network which serves #Vinnytsia Oblast, western #Ukraine; the operator reports a massive cyberattack with elements of sabotage 📉



📰 Background: https://t.co/S0qJQ7CbNv pic.twitter.com/Zq9ZQdZZDn — NetBlocks (@netblocks) March 13, 2022

8.45am: The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is calling for an urgent humanitarian agreement in Ukraine.

"The human suffering in Mariupol is immense. History will look back at what's happening with horror if no agreement is reached by the sides as quickly as possible," ICRC says on Twitter.

🚨 🚨 🚨



Time is running out for hundreds of thousands trapped in #Mariupol.



They have endured a living nightmare. They cannot hold on any longer.



We’re urgently calling for a humanitarian agreement.



People need safety. People need food. And they need it now.



👇 — ICRC (@ICRC) March 13, 2022

8.15am: From the Associated Press:

Ukrainian international Andriy Yarmolenko was back in West Ham's squad for the first time since being granted compassionate leave due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and was in tears after netting the opening goal to help his team beat Aston Villa 2-1 in the English Premier League.

Ukraine international Andriy Yarmolenko broke down in tears after scoring for West Ham 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/1uDHgBcmXy — GOAL (@goal) March 13, 2022

Yarmolenko celebrated his 70th-minute goal by dropping to his knees with both arms pointing up to the sky as he was mobbed by his teammates.

Yarmolenko had received a standing ovation from both sets of fans as he came on as a 53rd-minute substitute for Michail Antonio.

8.05am: The UN says at least 596 civilians have died since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including 43 children.

7.49am: From the Associated Press:

People attend a pro-Ukraine protest rally in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, March 13, 2022.. (Source: Associated Press)

Tens of thousands of people rallied Sunday in cities across Europe to protest against Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, with small vigils taking place in Russia as well despite a crackdown by authorities against such demonstrations.

German trade unions called a protest in Berlin, where sunny weather boosted the turnout. The march led from the city’s Alexanderplatz — a large square named after Russian Tsar Alexander I — to a site near the Brandenburg Gate.

Many participants carried flags in the blue and yellow colours of Ukraine, while others bore banners reading “Stop the War” and “Peace and Solidarity for the people in Ukraine.”

7.00am: European media NEXTA is reporting that Russian planes dropped bombs over the city of Dergachi, near Kharkiv.

NEXTA posted footage to Twitter showing a plume of smoke rising from a building.

#Russian aircraft dropped bombs on the village of #Dergachi near #Kharkiv. The "Papa Carlo" door factory is on fire, and the "Ecurie de Paris" stables are located nearby. pic.twitter.com/UIQjsYXtSp — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 13, 2022

6.40am: From the Associated Press:

Police inspect site of a drone crash in Zagreb, Croatia. (Source: Associated Press)

A military drone that apparently flew all the way from the Ukrainian war zone over three European NATO-member states before crashing in an urban zone of the Croatian capital was armed with an explosive device, Croatia’s defense minister said on Sunday local time.

The Soviet-made aircraft crossed Romania and Hungary before entering Croatia, slamming into a field near a student dormitory late Thursday. About 40 parked cars were damaged in the large explosion, but no one was injured.

6.20am: The first foreign journalist has died in the crossfire of the conflict. American journalist Brent Renaud was shot dead as he filmed refugees fleeing Irpin. Two other journalists were also shot and taken to hospital. A statement from Kyiv regional police said that Russian troops opened fire on a car, and that one journalist died.

6.08am: From the Associated Press

Waves of Russian missiles pounded a military training base in western Ukraine on Sunday, killing 35 people in an attack on a facility that has served as a crucial hub for cooperation between Ukraine and the NATO countries supporting it in its defense against Moscow's grinding assault.

More than 30 Russian cruise missiles targeted the sprawling facility, which lies not far from the border with NATO member Poland and that has long been used to train Ukrainian military personnel, often with instructors from the U.S. and other countries in the western alliance.

5.55am: From the Associated Press

Three UN agencies are calling for an immediate end to attacks on health care facilities in Ukraine, calling them “an act of unconscionable cruelty.”

In a joint statement Sunday, the UN Children’s Fund, the World Health Organization and the UN Population Fund said that “horrific attacks are killing and causing serious injuries to patients and health workers, destroying vital health infrastructure and forcing thousands to forgo accessing health services despite catastrophic needs.”

“To attack the most vulnerable — babies, children, pregnant women, and those already suffering from illness and disease, and health workers risking their own lives to save lives — is an act of unconscionable cruelty,” they said.

Since the start of the war at least 12 people were killed and 34 were injured, while 24 facilities and five ambulances were damaged or destroyed, the agencies said.

They said that some 4300 children have been born since the conflict began and 80,000 Ukrainian women are expected to give birth in the next three months, with oxygen and other medical supplies running dangerously low.

“The health care system in Ukraine is clearly under significant strain, and its collapse would be a catastrophe. Every effort must be made to prevent this from happening,” they said.