15,540 new Covid-19 community cases, 2 deaths

There are 15,540 new Covid-19 cases in the community in New Zealand on Monday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Nurses at an Auckland testing centre preparing PCR nasal swabs. (Source: Getty)

Two Covid-19 related deaths have also been recorded.

The ministry said one death had occurred in Waikato and the other in Canterbury. Both were women over 70.

The total number of publicly reported Covid-19 related deaths to date is now 115.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with the whānau and friends of all those who have died," the ministry said.

There are 952 people in hospital with the virus, including 19 in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

Monday's figure is an increase on Sunday's 896 hospitalisations. It is also a slight increase on Sunday's ICU numbers of 18.

Monday's 15,540 positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (482), Auckland (4730), Waikato (1532), Bay of Plenty (1023), Lakes (457), Hawke’s Bay (680), MidCentral (528), Whanganui (162), Taranaki (343), Tairāwhiti (262), Wairarapa (167), Capital and Coast (1191), Hutt Valley (749), Nelson Marlborough (373), Canterbury (1896), South Canterbury (130), Southern (795) and West Coast (31).

The location of nine cases is unknown.

The ministry said 15,353 of Monday's figures were detected through RATs and 209 through PCR tests. A total of 1762 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

The number of active community cases is 190,321. They were identified in the past 10 days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

Twenty-two new cases at the border were also announced on Monday.

On Sunday, 14,494 community cases were recorded in New Zealand.