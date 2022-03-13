14,494 new Covid-19 cases in NZ, 8 deaths

There are 14,494 new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand on Sunday, with the Ministry of Health also confirming eight new deaths of people with the virus.

Health workers hand out rapid antigen tests in Henderson, Auckland. (Source: Getty)

Of the eight deaths, six were in the Auckland region, one in Waikato, and one in Lakes. Three people were in their 60s, one was in their 70s, one was in their 80s, and three were in their 90s.

It brings the total number of deaths in people with the virus since the start of the pandemic to 113.

Sunday's new cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RAT) and PCR tests, were found in Northland (440), Auckland (4509), Waikato (1420), Bay of Plenty (931), Lakes (394), Hawke's Bay (597), MidCentral (472), Whanganui (137), Taranaki (355), Tairāwhiti (289), Wairarapa (105), Capital and Coast (1141), Hutt Valley (845), Nelson Marlborough (376), Canterbury (1664), South Canterbury (93), Southern (703), and West Coast (18). A further five people's locations were not known.

It brings the confirmed number of active cases in the community to 197,251. The overall number of cases in New Zealand since the start of the pandemic is 361,108.

As of Sunday, there were 896 people with Covid-19 in hospital, with in ICU or HDU.

The average age of people in hospital with Covid-19 is 57.

It comes as a pandemic modeller predicts Auckland's case numbers could be peaking.

The Ministry of Health noted there was an overall drop in daily cases in the past few days, compared to last week when numbers exceeded 20,000 in four of the days.

"That fall has been most pronounced in Auckland where reported case numbers have fallen steadily this week from just under 10,000 reported cases on March 8 to just over 4500 [on Sunday]," the health ministry said.

Meanwhile, the seven-day rolling average of cases - 19,771 - had dipped slightly from Saturday.

Twenty-two new cases were found at the border on Sunday.

On Saturday, there were 18,699 new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand and seven further deaths.