Person who died in Waikato had been struck by 4 vehicles

Police are appealing for information following the death of a pedestrian on SH1 in Waikato on Saturday night.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

It's thought the man had been walking on SH1 towards Tirau when he was struck by a car at Pairere at around 8.30pm.

Police understand he was then hit by three other vehicles, two of which have been identified. The third is described as a flat deck ute.

Police are interested in making contact with motorists in the area at the time who can help piece together the events leading up to the incident.

Anyone with information that may assist their investigation can call 105 and quote file number 220313/9231.

Alternatively, information can be given to Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.