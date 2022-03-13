LIVE: 1300 Ukrainian troops killed - Zelensky

1News' coverage on the latest developments in Ukraine.

Seen through a broken window, a fire burns in an apartment building after the shelling of a residential district in Mariupol on March 12, 2022. (Source: Associated Press)

Summary

Russia admits conscripted soldiers have been sent to Ukraine

Red Cross calls for “broader relocation alternatives” for evacuations

Russia has attacked western Ukraine for the first time

Russia has falsely accused Ukraine of developing chemical weapons

2.30pm: The UK Daily Mail is reporting President Zelensky says Putin's forces can only take Kyiv if they "raze it to the ground."

President Zelensky says Putin's forces can only take Kyiv if they raze it to the ground https://t.co/VBL7BwXZgX — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) March 13, 2022

2.00pm: NZ Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta has refused to confirm whether one of the country's richest Russian investors will face sanctions as protest boats arrived at the billionaire's luxury retreat in Northland.

1.44pm: The Kyiv Independent is reporting Russian troops are no longer Skadovsk, southern Ukraine.

⚡️Russian troops no longer in southern city of Skadovsk.



The city’s mayor, Oleksandr Yakovlev, said the situation in Skadovsk is under control and there is electricity, gas and water supply. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 13, 2022

1.25pm: The BBC is reporting Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky has signed a decree to award the title of 'Hero of Ukraine', the highest honour given to individual citizens in the country, to six military defenders.

1.00pm: From the Associated Press:

There are growing concerns over traffickers targeting Ukrainian refugees.

One man was detained in Poland suspected of raping a 19-year-old refugee he'd lured with offers of shelter after she fled war-torn Ukraine. Another was overheard promising work and a room to a 16-year-old girl before authorities intervened.

12.33pm: The BBC is reporting the Russian military has installed a new mayor in the occupied city of Melitopol following the alleged abduction of Mayor Ivan Fedorov by Moscow's troops on Friday afternoon.

According to the BBC, Galina Danilchenko, formerly a deputy on the city council, said on local TV her main task was the construction of "basic mechanisms under the new reality".

Danilchenko said she was preparing to set up a "committee of people's deputies" to run the city, and urged residents not to take part in "extremist actions", the BBC said.

12.10pm: US Consulate building in Erbil, Iraq has reportedly been targeted by missile bombs. It is not yet known if this is connected to Russia's attack on Ukraine.

"Al-Jazeera correspondent : Missile bombing targeted the new US Consulate building in Erbil" https://t.co/ibrOi3ka6y — Steve Lookner (@lookner) March 12, 2022

11.30am: The BBC is reporting protesters are calling for NATO to "close the skies" over Ukraine at a demonstration outside Downing Street, in central London, earlier today.

"The protest, organised by Ukrainian campaign group London Euromaidan, began at 14:00 and finished at around 17:00 on Saturday," the report said.

Protesters could be seen carrying Ukrainian flags, with crowds chanting "close the skies" and "hands off Ukraine, Putin", the BBC said.

One protester said, "We are demanding that they close the skies, we need more sanctions."

11.00am: From the Associated Press:

Thousands of Russian tourists are stranded in Thailand’s beach resorts because of the war in Ukraine, many unable to pay their bills or return home because of sanctions and cancelled flights.

The crisis in Europe also put a crimp in recovery plans for the Southeast Asian nation’s tourism industry, which has hosted more visitors from Russia than any of its neighbours before the pandemic hit.

There are about 6500 Russian tourists stuck in Phuket, Surat Thani, Krabi and Pattaya, four provinces that are popular seaside resort destinations, in addition to 1000 Ukrainians, Yuthasak Supasorn, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, told The Associated Press on Saturday.

10.36am: Zelensky says he's in constant talks with Naftali Bennett, the Prime Minister of Israel.

Continued dialogue with 🇮🇱 PM @naftalibennett. We talked about Russian aggression and the prospects for peace talks. We must stop repressions against civilians: asked to assist in the release of captive mayor of Melitopol and local public figures #StopRussia — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 12, 2022

9.30am: Russian Times reporter Jake Cordell is reporting Russia’s stock market will be closed for the whole of next week, according to the Central Bank.

❗️Russia’s stock market will be closed for the whole of next week, Central Bank announces. That’s until at least March 21. Shares last traded on Feb. 25. — Jake Cordell (@JakeCordell) March 12, 2022

8.30am: Russian forces pounding the port city of Mariupol shelled a mosque that was sheltering more than 80 people, including children, the Ukrainian government says.

The encircled city of 446,000 people has endured some of Ukraine's worst misery since Russia invaded, with unceasing barrages thwarting repeated attempts to bring in food, water and medicine, evacuate trapped civilians and even bury the dead.