Russians push toward Kyiv, keep up siege of other cities

A house damaged by Russian bombing in Baryshivka, east of Kyiv, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Summary

Russia admits conscripted soldiers have been sent to Ukraine

Red Cross calls for “broader relocation alternatives” for evacuations

Russia has attacked western Ukraine for the first time

Russia has falsely accused Ukraine of developing chemical weapons

8.30pm: From Lviv, 1News' Daniel Fataiua gives a first-hand account of Ukrainians trying to evacuate the city.

6.00pm: More photos are emerging out of the Ukraine showing the extent of Russia's attack.

(Source: Associated Press)

An explosion is seen in an apartment building after Russian's army tank fires in Mariupol, Ukraine on Friday.

(Source: Associated Press)

Elderly residents hide in a basement for shelter, with no electricity, water or food in the center of the town of Irpin, some 25km northwest of Kyiv.

(Source: Associated Press)

A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces walks on the debris of a car wash destroyed by a Russian bombing in Baryshivka, east of Kyiv, Ukraine.

5.45pm: The BBC is reporting air raid sirens ringing out across the Ukraine.

"It is now slightly past 06:00 in Kyiv, and air raid sirens have blared across more than 15 regions and multiple cities in Ukraine," BBC has reported.

Earlier this afternoon, Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst reported the shelling in Kyiv was the heaviest shelling he's heard in Kyiv since the beginning of the war.

Heaviest shelling I’ve heard from Kyiv since the war started — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) March 12, 2022

5.35pm: The UK Daily Mail is reporting Ukraine's military has posted an image of a pilot 'who has shot down 10 Russian jets during war.'

Ukraine's military posts image of pilot 'who has shot down 10 Russian jets during war' warning: 'Hello occupiers, I'm coming for your soul!' https://t.co/1HGBkxjRP2 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) March 12, 2022

5.28pm: From the Associated Press:

Dozens of volunteers from around the world have travelled to the small Polish town of Medyka at the border with Ukraine to help refugees, mostly women and children who are fleeing the violence.

Some are also there to help the pets and animals who arrive with their owners, or being evacuated.

The road that leads from the Ukrainian border to the small village of Medyka is packed with volunteers making hot food and drinks, offering first aid and treatment.

Some offer sweets and candies and entertainment for children.

3.40pm: The Kyiv Independent is reporting the World Health Organization predicts a rise in Covid-19 due to Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

⚡️WHO predicts rise in Covid-19 due to Russia’s all-out war in Ukraine.



The WHO said on Mar. 11 the rise would likely be due to an increase in the movement of people, low vaccination rates in Ukraine and some receiving countries, & a halt in vaccinations, treatment and testing. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 12, 2022

2.40pm: The BBC is reporting the pregnant woman hurt in the Mariupol hospital attack has given birth.

An injured pregnant woman walks downstairs in the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

She gave birth the day after the attack, her niece in Turkey told local media, according to the BBC.

"Ukraine's ambassador to the UN said the baby had been named Veronika" the report said.

Ukrainian officials said at least 17 people were wounded in the attack on a maternity hospital in Mariupol.

The ground shook more than a mile away when the Mariupol complex was hit by a series of blasts that blew out windows and ripped away much of the front of one building.

A report earlier this week from 1News Europe Correspondent Daniel Faitaua:

12.44pm: Biden says the US is continuing efforts to isolate Russia from the world stage.

As Putin continues his merciless assault, the United States and our allies and partners continue to work in lockstep to ramp up the economic pressure on Putin and to further isolate Russia on the global stage. pic.twitter.com/W5qiDuj9VZ — President Biden (@POTUS) March 11, 2022

12.29pm: Satellite images emerging out of Ukraine show the extent of the damage caused by Russia.

(Source: Associated Press)

Buildings and fuel storage tanks on fire at Antonov Airport, during the Russian invasion, in Hostomel, Ukraine.

(Source: Associated Press)

Satellite images show destroyed homes, impact craters and fires in town of Moschun, Ukraine.

11.36am: The United Nations human rights office has received “credible reports” that Russian forces are using cluster munitions in Ukraine, including in populated areas which is prohibited under international humanitarian law, the UN political chief says.

11.20am: From the Associated Press:

A drone that flew over several NATO countries all the way from the Ukrainian war zone crashed overnight on the outskirts of the Croatian capital, Zagreb, triggering a loud blast and damaging parked cars but causing no injuries, authorities said on Saturday.

A NATO official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the alliance’s “integrated air and missile defence tracked the flight path of an object which subsequently crashed in Zagreb.”

Earlier, Croatian President Zoran Milanovic had expressed concern at how “how a relatively unsophisticated drone flew for over an hour over NATO countries without being detected.”

Milanovic said “it is clear” it came from Ukraine. A statement issued by Croatia’s government said the “pilotless military aircraft” entered Croatian airspace from neighbouring Hungary at a speed of 700km per hour and an altitude of 1300 metres.

11.00am: US President Joe Biden confirms, once again, that US troops will not "fight a war against Russia in Ukraine".

I want to be clear: We will defend every inch of NATO territory with the full might of a united and galvanized NATO.



But we will not fight a war against Russia in Ukraine.



A direct confrontation between NATO and Russia is World War III. And something we must strive to prevent. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 11, 2022

"A direct confrontation between NATO and Russia is World War III. And something we must strive to prevent," Biden tweets.

However, he promises to "defend every inch of NATO territory with the full might of a united and galvanised NATO".

10.45am: NEXTA is reporting the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov was kidnapped, according to Anton Gerashchenko, an official advisor in the Ukraine.