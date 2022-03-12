NZ surpasses 100 Covid-19-related deaths

There were seven more Covid-19-related deaths recorded on Saturday, bringing the total to 105 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Three of the deaths on Saturday were in Auckland, and one each in Bay of Plenty, MidCentral, Wellington and Canterbury.

"Of the people who have died that we are announcing today, one person was in their fifties, two were in their 70s, two were in their 80s, and two were in their 90s. Four were male and three were female," the Ministry of Health said.

There were also seven deaths recorded in the community on Friday.

"This is another reminder that the Omicron variant can still cause serious illness and/or death either directly or by its impact on other health conditions," the health ministry said.

"At this sad time, our thoughts are with the whanau and friends of all those who have died."

The Ministry of Health made changes to the way it reported the deaths of people with Covid-19 on Thursday. At the time, Director-General of Health Dr Bloomfield said a “reconciliation” of numbers had resulted in changes to the overall count.

The new approach meant automatically reporting all deaths of people who die within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

Bloomfield said the new system of reporting deaths would see New Zealand adopting a similar approach to the “UK and many other countries”.

The ministry reported 18,699 cases of Covid-19 in the community on Saturday.