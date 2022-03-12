1 dead in Nelson after vehicle speeds off, crashes into tree

Source: 1News

A person has died and two others were seriously injured after a vehicle crashed into a tree in Nelson early on Sunday.

A police car (file).

Police said they were travelling on Waimea Road to an unrelated incident shortly after 1.30am when they saw a vehicle nearby speed off.

The vehicle was found a short time later crashed into a tree near the intersection of Rutherford and Examiner Streets, police said.

Police said the person died at the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area as scene examinations continue.

It's the third death on the roads police have reported in the past 24 hours.

