Pedestrian dead after being hit on SH1 in Waikato

A pedestrian has died after being struck "by at least one vehicle" on State Highway 1 in Piarere, southeast of Hamilton, police say.

Police said they were told about the incident at about 8.30pm on Saturday.

They said initial enquiries indicated the person had been walking on the state highway towards Tirau before being hit.

In a separate incident, another person died in a since-vehicle crash in Tiakitahuna in Manawatu.

Police said they were called to Rangiotu Road at about 2.30am on Sunday.

The person was found dead when officers arrived, police said.

Police are investigating both crashes.