Seven new Covid deaths reported on Friday

Seven more people in New Zealand with Covid-19 have died, including five in Auckland.
One person died in Waikato, and the other was within the Southern DHB.
It's the highest daily death toll in the pandemic.
"It highlights that although Omicron is a mild illness for many people, for some it is not," Northern Region Health Coordination Centre's Dr Andrew Old said.
“Every death is a tragedy and our thoughts and condolences are with the families and loved ones of the people who have passed away.”
Yesterday, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said the Ministry of Health was shifting to a new system of reporting deaths.
Today 20,989 new cases of Covid-19 were reported.