Seven new Covid deaths reported on Friday

Seven more people in New Zealand with Covid-19 have died, including five in Auckland.

A file image of Covid-19 under an electron microscope. (Source: Wikimedia Commons/NIAID-RML)

One person died in Waikato, and the other was within the Southern DHB.

It's the highest daily death toll in the pandemic.

"It highlights that although Omicron is a mild illness for many people, for some it is not," Northern Region Health Coordination Centre's Dr Andrew Old said.

“Every death is a tragedy and our thoughts and condolences are with the families and loved ones of the people who have passed away.”

Yesterday, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said the Ministry of Health was shifting to a new system of reporting deaths.

Today 20,989 new cases of Covid-19 were reported.