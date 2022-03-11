20,989 new Covid-19 community cases, 856 people in hospital

There are 20,989 new Covid-19 cases in the community in New Zealand on Friday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Health worker hands out rapid antigen tests at Covid-19 testing centre in Henderson, Auckland

There are 856 people in hospital with the virus, including 20 in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

Friday's figure is an increase on Thursday's 773 hospitalisations. It is also an increase on Thursday's ICU numbers of 16.

Seven Covid-related deaths have also been recorded.

Five of the deaths had occurred in Auckland, one in Waikato and one in Southern, Dr Andrew Old, the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre's chief clinical officer, said.

"This is the highest number of daily deaths we've had in this outbreak. It highlights that although Omicron is a mild illness for many people, for some it is not," he said.

"Every death is a tragedy and our thoughts and condolences are with the families and loved ones of the people who have passed away."

On Thursday, 21,015 community cases were recorded in New Zealand.

