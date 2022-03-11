Man in critical condition after 'altercation' on Waikato expressway

Police have launched an investigation after an "altercation" on the Waikato expressway left a man in critical condition.

A motorcycle gang (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Police say they were called about 4.45pm to the expressway south of Rangiriri following, "multiple reports of an altercation involving a number of people and vehicles, including a significant number of motorcycles".

Police say it appears that during the incident a man was pulled from a vehicle and assaulted.

He was transported to hospital with critical injuries.

A section of the expressway remains closed while a scene examination is completed, and diversions are in place.

"Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone who might have dashcam footage that could assist their inquiries," police said in a statement.

If you can help police call 105 and quote event number P049885631.

You can also call Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.