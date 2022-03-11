Killing of blue sharks on longline fishing boats condemned

The killing of blue sharks observed on surface longline fishing boats has been condemned as "inhumane and callous".

Blue shark (file image) (Source: istock.com)

Official fisheries observer reports released to Forest and Bird under the Official Information Act have revealed a number of incidents where fishers have killed or maimed sharks.

One report described a skipper encouraging the crew to kill every blue shark they could using their leased quota to "reduce the population size".

Another report revealed sharks are being thrown overboard alive with their jaws hanging loose after being cut through to the gills, so the hook could be retrieved.

The reports were written by official Government observers on longline fishing vessels for monitoring trips between 2016 and 2021.

Laws Lawson, chief executive of Fisheries Inshore New Zealand - the national industry organisation for all inshore finfish - said he was "appalled".

"While I can understand the frustration of the fishers in incidentally catching a shark that is not wanted, nothing justifies such inhumane and callous action.

Lawson reminded those in the industry of the need to act responsibly at all times and in all activities while fishing.

Forest and Bird spokesperson Geoff Keey said it was clear these aren't isolated incidents.

"Forest and Bird is urging the fishing industry to end the practice of killing and maiming unwanted sharks and calls on the Minister of Oceans and Fisheries to ban this horrific practice."

Keey said any shark that isn't intended for food should be released back to the sea, alive and unharmed, by cutting the line.

"Sharks are magnificent creatures deserving of our respect. New Zealanders will be horrified, as is Forest & Bird, to hear of fishers swinging sharks by their tails, throwing them in the air, or cutting 'the jaws through to the gills and guts'.”

He said the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries would be deciding on a new National Plan of Action on Sharks later this year, and called for it to end all needless killing of sharks.

Shark scientist Dr Riley Elliot called for cameras or observers to be rolled out across all fishing vessels.

"The killing of blue sharks, along with mako and porbeagle, in order to retrieve hooks by fishers, has created significant risk for the management of these species.

"Given observer coverage is extremely low in the tuna [surface longline] fishery, this sets a clear reasoning to roll out cameras or observers across all fishing vessels, to ensure behaviour by fishers is in accordance with Fisheries Law, the Animal Welfare Act and management goals, not only for sharks, but also other endangered species of birds, reptiles and marine mammals."