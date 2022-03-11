Am Cup yacht skippered by Sir Russell Coutts to get heave-ho

A former America’s Cup yacht skippered by Sir Russell Coutts has outstayed its welcome in Queenstown.

NZL14 on San Francisco Bay in 2003 (Source: Photosport)

NZL14 sailed as part of the New Zealand challenge at the 1992 edition of the race in San Diego and continued racing in San Francisco before returning to New Zealand sailing tourists around Lake Whakatipu for several years.

Now the 23m yacht, which has a 35m mast and a lead keel weight of 16.5 tonnes, has been deemed surplus to requirements.

Moored at Queenstown Bay in Lake Whakatipu, it has been classed as abandoned by the Queenstown Lakes District Council under the Maritime Transport Act and the council are calling for expressions of interest for its removal.

"We’re reaching out to those who have the appropriate equipment and resources to remove and dispose of the vessel," Queenstown Lakes District Council regulatory manager Anthony Hall said.

"There is some funding available to help with the yacht’s removal and it would be up to the person or group successful through the Expressions of Interest process to decide what to do with her once she’s off the lake," he added.

Coutts sailed into controversy recently when publicly admitting his support for, and travelling to, the recent protests outside Parliament in Wellington.