SPCA concerned over rabbit hoarding in Christchurch

The SPCA has expressed concerns for the rising trend for rabbit hoarding in Christchurch backyards.

The animal rescue organisation says it's not uncommon for them to come across 200 rabbits in backyards, stacked up in tiny houses or cages.

"We have people that, we call it hoarding, that hoard rabbits and that's a problem that we're seeing more and more of especially in Christchurch I'm not sure why," inspectorate team leader Sam Cairns said.

Most of the rabbits seized are very unwell, suffering with sneezes, flu and eye infections.

"They're not doing particularly well health wise, so they will get the medication they need until they're healed up and ready to go," SPCA Christchurch centre manager Natasha Sutton said.

The centre have 21 rabbits ready to be adopted now, vaccinated against Calicivirus, which is hitting the pet population hard. They are also de-sexed.

"These guys they deserve better we wanna see them in an environment like this where they can run and play," Sutton said.