Police seeking 'masked men' linked to Whanganui burglary

Police are seeking information in relation to an aggravated burglary in Whanganui that saw two masked men allegedly enter a property and steal a handbag.

According to police, the men entered the Alma Rd property between 4.45pm and 5.10pm on Sunday. The two occupants were home at the time and unable to leave.

Police said the occupants were not injured but shaken by the incident.

"The offenders took a light green handbag from the address before leaving in a vehicle described as being a light colour and in a rough condition," police said in a statement.

Police are making inquiries to identify and locate those responsible, however no arrests have been made at this stage.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call police on 105 and quote file number 220307/9101.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.