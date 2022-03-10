Police seeking 'masked men' linked to Whanganui burglary

Source: 1News

Police are seeking information in relation to an aggravated burglary in Whanganui that saw two masked men allegedly enter a property and steal a handbag.

Whanganui

Whanganui (Source: istock.com)

According to police, the men entered the Alma Rd property between 4.45pm and 5.10pm on Sunday. The two occupants were home at the time and unable to leave.

Police said the occupants were not injured but shaken by the incident.

"The offenders took a light green handbag from the address before leaving in a vehicle described as being a light colour and in a rough condition," police said in a statement.

Police are making inquiries to identify and locate those responsible, however no arrests have been made at this stage.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call police on 105 and quote file number 220307/9101.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

New ZealandManawatu-WanganuiCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Epidemiologist's warning for NZ about BA.2 sub-variant

2

Support for mandates drops to 60% in latest 1News Kantar Public Poll

3

21,015 new Covid community cases on Thursday, 773 in hospital

4

US man given world's first pig heart transplant dies

5

Full video: Ashley Bloomfield confirms over 21,000 new cases

Latest Stories

21,015 new Covid community cases on Thursday, 773 in hospital

Support for mandates drops to 60% in latest 1News Kantar Public Poll

Emotional Tiger Woods inducted into World Golf Hall of Fame

Chatham Islands' hospital access 'critical' as Covid spreads

Commentators give opinions on merger between TVNZ and RNZ

Related Stories

Homicide probe launched after man found dead near Nelson

Man’s arrest where officer used headlock ruled unlawful

Two further sets of remains found at Pike River mine

Man with 12 outstanding arrest warrants caught by police