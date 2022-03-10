New public media entity will have editorial independence - TVNZ CEO

Television New Zealand’s chief executive is adamant the Government’s new public media entity will have editorial independence.

Simon Power has been in the job for a week, and on Thursday fronted questions from 1News about the company being merged with Radio New Zealand.

He said editorial independence is "absolutely at the forefront of both these organisations" and will "continue to be so under any new media entity".

"I would expect to see more local content on different platforms," said Power.

The new broadcaster is expected to be operational by July next year.

TVNZ and RNZ will keep their separate identities under the new entity, but could be rolled into one and given a new name.

An establishment board will be appointed next month to oversee the detailed design of the entity and the change process.

Power wouldn’t speculate about whether he would consider leading the new broadcaster.

"Six or seven days into this new role, we will just get TVNZ ready for the years ahead," Power said.

Power said the change isn’t about reducing jobs and it’s important, "when strengthening public media we make the most of the skills talents and capability we have across both entities".

"We want to see more New Zealanders and their stories on air.

"We want to make sure our news and current affairs agenda is really informing and encouraging the debate that makes for a great society thinking about today's issues and news agendas," Power said.