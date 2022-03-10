Chatham Islands' hospital access 'critical' as Covid spreads

Early intervention for Covid-19 cases and access to mainland hospitals by air will be critical in Wharekauri/Chatham Islands' health response, after the community recorded its first cases of the virus at the weekend.

Canterbury DHB confirmed on Sunday afternoon two residents had tested positive for Covid. There were four cases confirmed on the island as of Thursday.

It’s the first time the virus has reached Wharekauri's shores since the pandemic began two years ago.

Preparations for an outbreak led by iwi Ngāti Mutunga o Wharekauri have been ongoing, but supply chain issues, dwindling fuel stock and the lack of a hospital has added extra pressure to the response.

Gail Amaru, chief executive officer of Ngāti Mutunga o Wharekauri Iwi Trust, said rapid antigen tests (RATs) and patients having access to mainland hospitals would be important as the outbreak unfolds.

"The community is anxious about what the impact of having positive cases is going to be for us.

"We are a resilient community at the best of times, but we need that additional support that you see on the mainland in terms of the rapid antigen tests so that we can as a community gauge the spread of the virus and respond accordingly."

RATs were first delivered to the island on Tuesday evening.

Amaru said they would be rolled out to most residents by Thursday and confirmed some would also be taken to neighbouring Pitt Island when possible.

Access to air evacuation for patients would also be an important part of their response, with the iwi working with the Canterbury District Health Board since last year to put plans in place.

"Air retrieval is the top of the talking points at the moment and we have every expectation that that will be made available to residents," said Amaru, "because the kaupapa is early identification as your symptoms get worse so that they can be medevaced off the island earlier before they actually need to get to that HDU.

"It's critical, we don't have a hospital. The closest one is 800km away."

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins on Wednesday said anyone on Wharekauri that was in need of additional care and support "may be transferred to the mainland".

Supply chain issues

Amaru confirmed there is no petrol on the island at present, making it difficult for residents to access RATs. She isn't sure how long the diesel supply would last either.

"That would depend on when the next shipment is across and that expected date is TBC so watch this space. Wharekauri faces supply chain issues in ordinary times. That's intensified since the pandemic hit."

To help with the RAT rollout, the iwi has partnered with some of the Crown agencies on the island to use their diesel vehicles and get tests out to the community.

Communications have also ramped up as part of the response, helped by 4G being installed on the island at the end of last year giving many residents access to cellphone reception.

"We've talked about whānau plans, and we've created a Ngāti Mutunga booklet about what the steps are to take should you come back as Covid-positive.

"We've got food banks ready to go, we've got other funding mechanisms pushing out the door so there's been a lot of pre-work and preparation to make sure that, where possible, we are best prepared and ready for an outbreak."