Police destroy protesters' 'human waste contaminated' property

Personal property from the anti-mandate protest outside Parliament have been destroyed, after police claim they were found to have been contaminated with hay, dirt and human waste.

The anti-mandate protest at Parliament on day 16. (Source: 1News)

The protesters occupied the grounds outside Parliament and surrounding streets for 23 days when it was put to an end following a police operation last Wednesday, March 2.

Police say they removed "a range of camping and personal property from the northern end of Molesworth and Hill streets and some nearby private properties" following the protest.

The property was inspected by health protection officers from the Porirua City Council for hazards.

"The property was found to be contaminated with human waste, dirt and hay, and was classified as a health nuisance under Section 29 of the Health Act 1956," a police spokesperson said in a statement.

"Police have since destroyed the property, as directed by the Council."

Other property from the protest was removed by the Wellington City Council and Parliamentary Security.

