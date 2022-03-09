Homicide probe launched after man found dead near Nelson

Source: 1News

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was discovered dead at a rural property near Nelson.

A police car (file).

The body of a 56-year-old man was found by officers on Wednesday morning at a property on Edens Road in Hope. Police said an ongoing scene examination is expected to last several days.

Detective Senior Sergeant Anthony McCoy said police wanted to speak with anyone who might have information about the incident.

“Inquiries are underway to establish exactly what occurred and to identify those responsible.”

Police had originally labelled the death as “unexplained” in a statement on Wednesday afternoon. Tasman Police had arrived at the rural property at 7.30am, police said.

The rural town of Hope, where the body was discovered, has a population of around 900.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation has been instructed to call 105 and refer to case number 220309/6803.

Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111

New ZealandNelsonCrime and Justice

