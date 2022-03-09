Barrett starts at No.10 for Blues as they chase improvement

All Black Beauden Barrett will make his first start of the season for the Blues when they host the Highlanders at North Harbour Stadium on Friday night.

Beauden Barrett. (Source: Photosport)

Barrett came off the reserves bench during the 24-22 win over the Chiefs at Eden Park last weekend, and he gets to start at No.10 in a re-shuffled backline.

Bryce Heem, usually a wing, will play outside Barrett at No.12 due to the injuries to Harry Plummer and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, both of whom are sidelined for several weeks with shoulder injuries.

It is a blow for Tuivasa-Sheck in particular as he continues his rugby re-education after his move from the Warriors in the NRL.

Blues coach Leon MacDonald said he was looking for a much-improved performance from his side after they almost contrived to lose to the Chiefs in a frantic final few minutes. A week earlier they had lost in the final seconds to the Hurricanes in Dunedin.

“We played quite well against the Hurricanes and lost but we played indifferently last week and got the win. It shows that you can’t control the outcome, but you can control performance,” he said.

“We are looking for quantum improvement across the board – better quality possession, better handling, more consistent defensive effort and better decision-making. Most of all, we are looking for a more aggressive, physical and quality performance.”

MacDonald was pleased to have Barrett and Heem available.

“Despite being out of the game for a while, Beauden slotted back in as we know he can," he said.

“Bryce has had a niggling injury that delayed his start. He was one of our key players last year, and while he played on the wing, he has plenty of experience in the midfield both for me at Tasman and in Europe. His experience and physicality are key factors.”

MacDonald has rested lock Josh Goodhue and loose forward Tom Robinson.

“Josh has been beaten up in two outstanding efforts and Tom is batting an ankle injury that has hampered him.

“Sam Darry and Taine Plumtree are two young guys who both had outstanding NPC campaigns, and are itching for their opportunity.

“It means that James Tucker, another player who was terrific in the NPC, has the potential for his first cap for the Blues after an injury in pre-season meant he never got to play for us a few years back.”

The game will again be played without crowds, but with a smattering of stakeholders, with kick-off at 7.05pm on Friday.

The Blues team to play the Highlanders at North Harbour Stadium:

1. Alex Hodgman

2. Kurt Eklund

3. Nepo Laulala

4. Luke Romano

5. Sam Darry

6. Taine Plumtree

7. Dalton Papalii ©

8. Hoskins Sotutu

9. Finlay Christie

10. Beauden Barrett

11. Caleb Clarke

12. Bryce Heem

13. Rieko Ioane

14. Mark Telea

15. Stephen Perofeta

Reserves:

16. Soane Vikena

17. Ofa Tuungafasi

18. Marcel Renata

19. James Tucker

20. Adrian Choat

21. Sam Nock

22. Tanielu Tele’a

23. Zarn Sullivan

Not considered due to injury: Akira Ioane, Harry Plummer, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Tom Robinson.