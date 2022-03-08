NZ considering further border exemptions for Ukrainians

Source: 1News

Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi says he's considering further border exemptions to bring in people from war-torn Ukraine, who have family members in New Zealand.

Kris Faafoi.

Kris Faafoi. (Source: Getty)

Around 2 million people have fled Ukraine in the less than two weeks since Russia launched a military invasion into the neighbouring country.

Faafoi described changes allowing around 400 people to stay longer or come to Aotearoa as "a start".

"[Nearly] Two weeks into this invasion. How long will it go? Do we offer the likes of temporary visas or is it more permanent?" Faafoi told Breakfast.

"We want to make sure that we carefully work through those issues, mindful of the urgency and concern that people in NZ have for their families in Ukraine, and obviously the situation in Ukraine is getting exponentially worse."

Last week Faafoi said 170 applications for visas from Ukrainian people will be fast-tracked. He said half of the applications are from people in New Zealand with temporary visas, and the other half are overseas.

On Monday Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gave details of proposed targetted sanctions against Russia.

New ZealandImmigrationUK and EuropePolitics

