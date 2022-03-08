Man named in Taupō motel homicide investigation

Police have named the man who died at the Adelphi Motel in Taupō on Sunday, in what is being treated as a homicide.

He was 30-year-old Ryan Whare Woodford, of Taupō.

An autopsy was completed on Tuesday in Auckland and police are continuing to investigate Woodfords’ death under Operation Dell.

Police say the homicide investigation commenced around 6.30am on Sunday after Woodford died at the Adelphi Motel on the corner of Kaimanawa Street and Heuheu Street.

Detective Sergeant Andy Livingstone says he would like to acknowledge the efforts by other residents of the motel who came to Woodfords’ aid and promptly called emergency services for assistance.

“Taupo police always receive community support in such investigations, and I appreciate the time and assistance members of the community are giving as our team of detectives piece together the events of that morning,” Livingstone said.

Anyone who has information which may be of use to police can call 105 and quote Operation Dell, Taupo.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

