Christchurch murder accused and victim had violent relationship

The four-year relationship between murder accused Rena Joyce and her partner was violent, a Christchurch jury heard.

Joyce is charged with stabbing Martin Berry and then burying his body in the backyard of their Papanui home in December 2020.

The High Court heard from Berry’s sister Joanna Statham on Tuesday, who said she used to keep in regular contact with him until he started seeing Joyce.

Statham said during one phone call, Joyce was quite racist and verbally abusive, which was hard to get past.

She said the behaviour resulted in fewer phone calls to her brother so she could avoid Joyce.

The court heard Berry used to talk to his sister about the abuse.

Rena Maloney

“It was quite violent. I knew he was scared. I knew he wanted to leave her but he didn't know if he could.

“He told me he wanted to leave. He told me he wanted to go to Whanganui and set up a house and grow vegetables.

“I think the whole thought of the move seemed overwhelming. He was scared of Rena,” said Stratham.

The house where the couple had lived had been cleared out the time the family were allowed to go in after the murder.

Police and family members spoke about how very few possessions were inside, which left Stratham in tears.

“I wanted to get one of his T-shirts to put over his body bag… Rena had gotten rid of it all.

“I just wanted to go in and pick up something that smelled like him,” said Stratham.