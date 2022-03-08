Blood found on couches at alleged Christchurch murder scene

A police officer has described finding blood stains and cleaning products at the scene of an alleged murder in Christchurch.

Rena Joyce. (Source: 1News)

Rena Joyce is standing trial at the High Court for the murder of her former partner Martin Berry in December 2020.

It’s alleged Joyce stabbed Berry multiple times before burying his body in the backyard of his Papanui property. Joyce has pleaded not guilty.

Detective Fraser Woon told the court that when he arrived in the lounge, the curtains were drawn and the room smelt damp.

He said two couches had brown and red stains on them, which were later found to be blood.

Underneath a wet white shag rug on the floor were more blood stains.

There was white powder which had the physical appearance and smell of washing powder, although it was never tested.

The only items of clothing found in the house were men’s shoes and a single jacket that had blood on it.

The fireplace was empty apart from the remnants of ash, while there were paint buckets on the floor and paint trays with rollers scattered around.

At Saint Joseph’s School behind the house, a specialist search team found black rubbish bags with the likes of disinfectant and dog food inside, as well as black gloves.

More items were found in a neighbour’s garden, including a doormat that had blood on it.

Detective constable Michael Hawke showed the jury a photograph of Berry’s body, which was in a varying state of decomposition.

Berry was found covered in leaves and dirt.