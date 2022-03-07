White Ferns crush Bangladesh in rain-reduced World Cup game

Source: 1News

The White Ferns have shaken off their shock opening game defeat to earn their first win at the Cricket World Cup with a thumping nine-wicket victory over Bangladesh in Dunedin.

Otago's own Suzie Bates led the way with a brilliant 79 off 68 at the top of the order, anchoring the chase and taking the White Ferns to an easy victory.

She was well-supported by Amelia Kerr, who didn't waste any time at the crease, smashing 43 off 36 balls.

Suzie Bates brings up her fifty against Bangladesh.

Suzie Bates brings up her fifty against Bangladesh. (Source: Photosport)

Poor weather saw Monday's match delayed at University Oval, with covers on for much of the morning.

The White Ferns won the toss for the shortened 27-over-a-side match and elected to field.

Bangladesh got off to a flyer, with Lea Tahuhu getting battered for 19 from two overs. But the Kiwi quick took an important catch off Frankie Mackay to remove Shamima Sultana for 33 in the 10th over.

The White Ferns spinners began to turn the screws and before too long got rewarded for their efforts.

Amy Satterthwaite took three wickets to rip through the middle order, while the White Ferns also pulled off a series of run outs to help keep Bangladesh to just 140 from their 27 overs.

It proved to be nowhere near enough as the White Ferns batters hit the ball to all parts of the University Oval.

The victory keeps the home side in the hunt for a semi-final berth ahead of tough fixtures against India, Australia and England.

Cricket

