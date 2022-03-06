Rhythm and Vines Easter event cancelled

The Rhythm and Vines music festival in Gisborne has been cancelled.

Festival co-founder Hamish Pinkham said the Easter weekend event “was not to be”.

Pinkham didn’t go into further detail, but the cancellation comes as the country registers more than 15,000 Covid-19 Omicron cases daily.

The annual New Years' Eve event was meant to be held at the end of last year but was moved to April 15 to 17 because Tairāwhiti was at the Red setting of the traffic light system.

“Our attention now moves to an incredible milestone in the festival's history, celebrating two decades of creating special moments!” Pinkham said.

The 20th anniversary event at Waiohika Estate would take place on December 28 to December 31.

All R&V Easter 2022 tickets were valid for the new dates. Refunds are available for those who can’t make the new dates.

