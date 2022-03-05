18,833 new Covid-19 cases in NZ on Saturday, five deaths

There are 18,833 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths to report in New Zealand on Saturday.

A man receiving a Covid-19 test. (Source: istock.com)

The positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RAT) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (483), Auckland (9,789), Waikato (1,575), Bay of Plenty (1,222), Lakes (459), Hawke’s Bay (327), MidCentral (417), Whanganui (95), Taranaki (264), Tairāwhiti (153), Wairarapa (94), Capital and Coast (1,308), Hutt Valley (576), Nelson Marlborough (258), Canterbury (1,170), South Canterbury (57), Southern (558), West Coast (17); and Unknown (11).

There are 597 people in hospital with the virus, including 10 in the intensive care or high dependency unit.

There are also five deaths of people with Covid-19 to report.

Two of the cases were being cared for at North Shore Hospital, two at Middlemore Hospital and one at Auckland City Hospital.

Three of the patients were in their 80s, one was in their 70s and one was in their 60s. Three were men and two were women.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with these peoples’ whānau and friends," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry says while the decrease in cases "can be encouraging" from the figures reported in recent days, people have been advised to remain cautious.

"We are expecting cases to jump around, and are continuing to see increases in Covid-19 related hospitalisations."

The Health Ministry said one possible reason being considered by public health officials for Saturday's decrease in case numbers could be attributed to people not self-reporting their Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) results.

"The Ministry of Health would like to remind everyone to self-report both positive and negative results for RATs through My Covid Record, to help health officials understand the size and trends of the outbreak.

"People who need help recording their result can also call 0800 222 478. We would also like to remind parents and caregivers to report test results for their children via the 0800 number.

"So, today, our message is simple: if you take a Rapid Antigen Test, report the result online through My Covid Record.

"The Ministry would like to thank the tens of thousands of people who have reported a RAT result – you are doing your bit for the health response."

Meanwhile, people have been advised against walking through testing centre drive-thrus to collect RATs.

“This is dangerous, and we would like to remind people to check Healthpoint for information about drive-through and walk-in community testing centres.

“We are continuing to see a high demand for Rapid Antigen Tests and the Ministry continues to assure people that we have good supply of tests.

“With tens of thousands of people collecting RATs from testing centres and collection sites, our request is to, please, be patient and kind to each other and staff.”

Anyone who is symptomatic or a household contact of a Covid-19 case can order RATs through the RAT requester site.

You, or someone on your behalf, can collect your order from a collection site listed on Healthpoint.

“The priority for Covid-19 response for free RATs remains those who are symptomatic or a household contact. Please do not order or request RATs from testing centre or collections sites unless you are unwell or a household contact.”

International travel pre-departure testing is not covered under the public health response.

Anyone who is well can purchase RATs from retailers which stock them.

In addition, there were seven cases to report at the border. Of that number, two cases are confirmed and five are probable.

On Friday, 22,527 cases and the deaths of five people with the virus were announced.