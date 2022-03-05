Radio host Jay-Jay Feeney's brother was shot in Auckland CBD

Radio presenter Jay-Jay Feeney has revealed that her brother was one of the three people injured in the shooting in Auckland CBD in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Jay-Jay Feeney and her brother. (Source: Instagram/Jay-Jay Feeney.)

An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged following the shooting on Fort Street at around 1.45am.

The radio host posted a picture of her and her brother, Poull Andersen, on her Instagram story.

“My brother was shot this morning…Recover well bro,” she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three people were transported to hospital after the shooting, with two in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition.

The 18-year-old was due in court on Saturday.