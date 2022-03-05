Police appeal for videos of violence at Parliament

Police are appealing for video and photos to help identify those involved in criminal activity during the operation earlier this week to restore order and access to Parliament grounds.

A compilation of the most extraordinary footage shot as police moved to clear protesters from Parliament.

The police investigation team is seeking first-hand images and videos of violent criminal offending and people committing offences in and around Parliament on Wednesday March 2.

The content can be uploaded to the police website. Anyone with large amounts of footage is asked to provide their contact details via the link.

The process of removing bollards to allow further access back around Parliament continued on Saturday. The Lower Molesworth Street cordon will remain in place over the weekend.

Police are highly visible this weekend in Wellington, providing reassurance to the community that they can move freely around the central city.

Other protest gatherings around the country including those around the greater Wellington region were being monitored, police said.