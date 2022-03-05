Five deaths of people with Covid-19 reported on Saturday

The deaths of five people with Covid-19 have been reported on Saturday.

North Shore Hospital. (Source: 1News)

There have been 11 deaths of people with Covid-19 in New Zealand reported in the past three days, with the Ministry of Health also reporting five deaths on Friday.

Of Saturday's reported deaths, two were being cared for at North Shore Hospital, two at Middlemore Hospital and one at Auckland City Hospital.

Three of the patients were in their 80s, one was in their 70s and one was in their 60s. Three were male and two were female.

There were 18,833 new Covid-19 cases to report in New Zealand on Saturday, with 597 people in hospital with the virus, including 10 in the intensive care or high dependency unit.