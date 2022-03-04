NZ records five more deaths of people with Covid-19

Five people have died with Covid-19 in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health reported on Friday.

Middlemore Hospital.

Two patients passed away with Covid-19 in Middlemore Hospital, on February 27 and March 1. Both people had unrelated medical conditions and had tested positive for Covid-19.

A patient with Covid-19 passed away at Tauranga Hospital on Thursday. The person was in hospital for an unrelated condition but had tested positive for the virus.

A patient also passed away at Waikato Hospital on Thursday. The person died of an unrelated medical condition and had tested positive for the virus.

Finally, a person in Dunedin who died of an unrelated medical condition on Thursday while receiving palliative care had tested positive for the virus.

The Ministry said some of the deaths were only being reported on Friday as they had only recently been notified in their national reporting systems.

There are 22,527 new Covid-19 cases in the community in New Zealand on Friday.