NZ records five more deaths of people with Covid-19

Source: 1News

Five people have died with Covid-19 in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health reported on Friday.

Middlemore Hospital.

Middlemore Hospital.

Two patients passed away with Covid-19 in Middlemore Hospital, on February 27 and March 1. Both people had unrelated medical conditions and had tested positive for Covid-19.

A patient with Covid-19 passed away at Tauranga Hospital on Thursday. The person was in hospital for an unrelated condition but had tested positive for the virus.

A patient also passed away at Waikato Hospital on Thursday. The person died of an unrelated medical condition and had tested positive for the virus.

Finally, a person in Dunedin who died of an unrelated medical condition on Thursday while receiving palliative care had tested positive for the virus.

The Ministry said some of the deaths were only being reported on Friday as they had only recently been notified in their national reporting systems.

There are 22,527 new Covid-19 cases in the community in New Zealand on Friday.

New ZealandCovid-19

Popular Stories

1

Doctors ‘cautiously optimistic’ Auckland nearing Omicron peak

2

LIVE: Ukraine president warns nuclear explosion will be 'end of Europe'

3

22,527 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ on Friday, five deaths

4

Protester at Wainuiomata Marae shouted down, taken away by police

5

NZ records five more deaths of people with Covid-19

Latest Stories

Crusaders staffer raising money for child cancer with 102km run

Ex-officer cleared in shooting during Breonna Taylor raid

Drug supplier's jail term cut due to mice crawling on face

LIVE: Ukraine president warns nuclear explosion will be 'end of Europe'

New vaccine rules could allow Djokovic to play French Open

Related Stories

Doctors ‘cautiously optimistic’ Auckland nearing Omicron peak

Protester at Wainuiomata Marae shouted down, taken away by police

People advised to shop in store to help logistics industry

Full video: Officials update Auckland's Omicron response