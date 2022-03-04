22,527 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ on Friday, five deaths

There are 22,527 new Covid-19 cases in the community in New Zealand on Friday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Nurses at an Auckland testing centre preparing PCR nasal swabs. (Source: Getty)

There are 562 people in hospital with the virus, including 11 in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

The ministry also announced the deaths of five people with Covid-19.

A patient with Covid-19 had died at Tauranga Hospital on Thursday. They were in hospital for an unrelated condition but had tested positive for the virus.

ADVERTISEMENT

A patient in Waikato Hospital had also died on Thursday. They died of an unrelated medical condition but had tested positive for Covid-19.

A person in Dunedin died of an unrelated medical condition on Thursday while receiving palliative care. They had tested positive for the virus.

Two patients with Covid-19 had died in Middlemore Hospital on February 27 and March 1. Both had unrelated medical conditions but had tested positive for Covid-19.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with these peoples’ family and friends," the ministry said in a statement.

"Out of respect for privacy, we will be making no further comment.

"Some of these deaths are only being announced today as they have only recently been notified in the ministry’s national reporting systems."

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, 23,183 community cases were announced.

More to come