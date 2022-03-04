'Bay's Babes' help Paris hopeful return to the running track

It's the sisterhood of the travelling athletes.

The “Bay’s Babes”, as they like to call themselves, are an all-women training group of middle distance runners who have managed to create a close-knit contingent that provides both competition and compassion.

"We like to have fun,” Brigid Dennehy said.

“I think that's the most important thing as well - you're training but you want to enjoy it as well because you won't perform if you're not enjoying it."

Among the group is 30-year-old Laura Nagel who was forced to take two years off with a knee injury and was told she might not run again with an arthritis issue.

However, after having keyhole surgery she's back and in the form of her life, running two 1500m personal bests as well as claiming national titles in the mile and 3000m.

"I guess I surprised myself this season running quicker times than I have over a distance that's not necessarily what I'd call my strength," Nagel said.

Nagel added the camaraderie of the team has been a key factor though.

"Having a support system and a really great group of girls that have probably been there, done that - it's awesome.”

The group is also back by former Commonwealth Games runner Paul Hamblyn who serves as their coach.

Hamblyn said he expects Nagel has even more in the tank.

"I think she's got a lot more potential than what she thinks she does. When we first talked about running 1500, she kind of looked at me sideways and said, 'nah nah, I'm a 5km, 10km runner’,” Hamblyn said.

“But then we do a bit of mixed pace work in training and she's got some wheels."

Nagel said she was in awe of Hamblyn’s efforts.

"I don't know how he does it, coaching 18 women,” she said.

“But it's been awesome to have him there, especially in the 1500 which like I said before isn't necessarily my strong suit.”

And while this weekend's national champs in hometown Hawke’s Bay are her immediate focus, she has her sights set on a bigger goal in 2024 – the Olympics.

“I'm not shy in saying I definitely want to aim for Paris. I have a lot of work to do between now and then, but yeah that's the big goal."