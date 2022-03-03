Residents block protesters from Wainuiomata Marae

The Wainuiomata community, near Wellington, has come together to protect their marae from some of Parliament's displaced protesters overnight.
It comes after chaotic scenes unfolded in the capital on Wednesday as police moved hundreds of protesters away from Parliament's grounds, ending a 23-day occupation.
People in Wainuiomata have been guarding the perimeter of the marae since the protesters showed up on Thursday.
A police helicopter was reported in the area on Thursday.
The marae is also registered to administer Covid-19 vaccines.
Other protesters set up camp at Shelly Bay.
Parliament grounds will be closed until police finish collecting evidence from their investigation and the site is cleared.