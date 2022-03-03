Residents block protesters from Wainuiomata Marae

Source: 1News

The Wainuiomata community, near Wellington, has come together to protect their marae from some of Parliament's displaced protesters overnight.

Locals guard Wainuiomata Marae against anti-mandate protesters.

Locals guard Wainuiomata Marae against anti-mandate protesters. (Source: 1News)

It comes after chaotic scenes unfolded in the capital on Wednesday as police moved hundreds of protesters away from Parliament's grounds, ending a 23-day occupation.

People in Wainuiomata have been guarding the perimeter of the marae since the protesters showed up on Thursday.

A police helicopter was reported in the area on Thursday.

The marae is also registered to administer Covid-19 vaccines.

Other protesters set up camp at Shelly Bay.

Parliament grounds will be closed until police finish collecting evidence from their investigation and the site is cleared.

New ZealandWellingtonMāori IssuesCovid-19

Popular Stories

1

Protester at Wainuiomata Marae shouted down, taken away by police

2

'Violent behaviour', abuse at Covid-19 testing centres

3

LIVE: Russian forces approach huge Ukrainian nuclear plant

4

Residents block protesters from Wainuiomata Marae

5

Free rapid antigen tests now available for home testing

Latest Stories

22,535 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ on Friday

LIVE: Russian forces approach huge Ukrainian nuclear plant

White Ferns hope World Cup can inspire more Māori cricketers

Fonterra fixes all-male International Women's Day panel

Live stream: Officials update Auckland’s Omicron response

Related Stories

22,535 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ on Friday

Live stream: Officials update Auckland’s Omicron response

Protester at Wainuiomata Marae shouted down, taken away by police

'Violent behaviour', abuse at Covid-19 testing centres