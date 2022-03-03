Protester at Wainuiomata Marae shouted down, taken away by police

A man has been taken away by police after arguing with people outside Wainuiomata Marae on Friday morning.

The community of Wainuiomata, near Wellington, have been guarding the perimeter of the marae since Thursday.

They had come together to protect their marae from some of Parliament's displaced protesters who were said to be heading there.

The man on Friday morning showed up outside the marae, and began arguing with community members guarding the entrance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Video shows the man becoming more and more aggravated, while people eventually start to yell back, telling him to move on.

The situation becomes increasingly aggressive as the man continues to shout at community members who eventually have to restrain him.

As the man is being held on the ground, one man tells him this "is not what we're here for, this is not the kaupapa that we're supporting".

Eventually police arrive and take the man away.

Theresa Olsen of Wainuiomata Marae told 1News that kind of behaviour was expected, which is why the community had rallied together.

“Unfortunately there are a few amongst them that are really angry at the Government’s mandates.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a place of peace. This is a place where Māori gather and celebrate. This is not a place where those kind of protests are allowed to happen.”

Police car outside Wainuiomata Marae (Source: 1News)

Olsen said it was understood the protesters were looking for places to regroup after being moved off of Parliament grounds on Wednesday.

“We don’t want that here,” she said.

“Just go home you’ve made your point, you’ve made your point, just go home.

“Go home and live your life and let us live ours.”

She said the community coming together to protect the marae was amazing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police officer arrives after fight broke out outside Wainuiomata Marae (Source: 1News)

“Wainui is well known for that. Wainui is a caring community it's a community that come together when need be. They just gather, we didn't tell anybody to come.”

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry also had a message for protesters.

“Go home. It really is time to go home, we really want to be able to get on with our business. Our people here just want to be able to continuing doing their day to day lives."

The marae is also registered to administer Covid-19 vaccines, and Barry said it was important that work could still continue.

“We want to be able to continue having this space for our community," he told 1News.

Some protesters have set up camp at Shelly Bay after being moved off Parliament grounds.