NZR in talks with Govt to increase limits of Super Rugby crowd

New Zealand Rugby is in discussions with the Government to allow crowds to return in a limited capacity to help the struggling Super Rugby franchises and their home grounds.

NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said on Thursday they were looking to get restrictions in place similar to those being used at the upcoming women's Cricket World Cup, where 10 per cent capacity is allowed.

"We're having those conversations," Robinson said.

"The Super Rugby clubs are in a really, truly, challenging financial situation and as a result of that, that impacts on all of New Zealand rugby.

"That's something that we continue to make a case for to Government and health authorities."

After opening the season in the Queenstown Covid-19 bubble, a majority of the Super Rugby teams have returned home to continue their campaigns with the Blues and Hurricanes hosting games at Eden Park and Sky Stadium, respectively.

However, the teams won't hear the roar of thousands fans at the round three fixtures due to the current Red setting of the Covid-19 Protection Framework, which only allows small pods of up to 100 people in different parts of a designated area such as stands.

1News learned for Saturday's contest between the Hurricanes and Highlanders, only 1200 spectators are allowed inside the Cake Tin, which has a capacity of 34,500.

"It's pretty devastating," Hurricanes CEO Avan Lee told 1News.

"You don't want to talk about worse-case scenarios, but it's significant for our business."

Further north, the news isn't much better for the Blues or Eden Park, with the rugby fortress leaking $500,000 a month in the current restrictions.

The crowd at the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman final between the Blues and Highlanders. (Source: Photosport)

"It's been a very challenging period for us," Eden Park CEO Nick Sautner told 1News.

"We don't have any revenue streams, our functions business is non-existent, our main field activity is non existent.

"We've got three women's world cups in the next 18 months - Eden Park doesn't have the finance to deliver those events."

Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins did offer some hope though, saying on Wednesday options could become available.

"My understanding is that there's going to be a range of things they do to keep people separated and to keep risk contained," Hipkins said in reference to the Cricket World Cup.

"I think that's something we could well see more of."