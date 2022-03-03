LIVE: Macron says Putin 'refuses to stop' Ukraine attacks

Keep up with developments from Ukraine on the ninth day of Russia's invasion with live updates from 1News.

Women and children, fleeing from Ukraine, sleep at a makeshift shelter in the train station in Przemysl, Poland. (Source: Associated Press)

What you need to know

- Ukraine says Russia has agreed to a ceasefire to evacuate civilians and deliver aid.

- Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky is challenging Russian President Vladimir Putin to sit down for talks.

- Russia has taken control of Kherson, a strategic port city near the Black Sea. Russian forces appear to be moving to cut Ukraine off from the sea via the south.

- A convoy of Russian troops remains stalled outside Ukraine's capital Kyiv.

- More than 1 million people have fled Ukraine since fighting began last week Thursday.

Live updates

8.58am: French President Emmanual Macron says he has spoke to Putin.

I spoke to President Putin this morning. He refuses to stop his attacks on Ukraine at this point. It is vital to maintain dialogue to avoid human tragedy. I will continue my efforts and contacts. We must avoid the worst. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) March 3, 2022

"He refuses to stop his attacks on Ukraine at this point. It is vital to maintain dialogue to avoid human tragedy.

"I will continue my efforts and contacts. We must avoid the worst," Macron tweets.

Earlier today, Ukraine official Mykhailo Podolyak said a second round of talks with Russia didn't achieve the results he was hoping for.

He says the parties reached an understanding of securing humanitarian corridors.

8.46am: As well as new sanctions announced by the US this morning, the UK is also imposing more sanctions on leading oligarchs.

NEW RUSSIA SANCTIONS: The UK has imposed more sanctions on leading oligarchs. These associates of Putin are now cut off from their significant interests in UK. — Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (@FCDOGovUK) March 3, 2022

8.45am: Ukrainian authorities say at least 33 civilians have been killed in a Russian airstrike in a residential area of Chernihiv.

Video verified by the New York Times shows projectiles hitting areas near homes and people running onto the street.

Video verified by The New York Times shows the bombardment of Chernihiv, Ukraine, on Thursday. As smoke cleared from the attack — which hit near apartments, pharmacies and a hospital — people are seen running in the street.https://t.co/J1MhFcNCnm pic.twitter.com/S2l2MBkxaF — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 3, 2022

8.30am: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says the company has updated the software of the Starlink equipment he has sent to Ukraine.

Earlier this week, Musk announced Starlink's satellite internet service was available in Ukraine.

Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister and Minister of digital transformation Mykhailo Fedorov thanked Musk on Twitter.

8.20am: From the Associated Press:

The Biden administration is announcing new sanctions against Russian oligarchs and others in Putin’s inner circle as Russian forces continue to pummel Ukraine.

Those targeted by the new sanctions include Putin's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, and Alisher Burhanovich Usmanov, one of Russia’s wealthiest individuals and a close ally of Putin.

The US State Department says it is also imposing visa bans on 19 Russian oligarchs and dozens of their family members and close associates.

“These individuals and their family members will be cut off from the US financial system; their assets in the United States will be frozen and their property will be blocked from use,” the White House says.

8.10am: A bit more detail on developments in Kherson from the Associated Press:

Russian forces have taken a strategic Ukrainian seaport and set siege to another as Moscow tries to cut its neighbour off from the Black Sea.

The Russian military says it had control of Kherson, which has a population of 280,000 people, making it the first major city to fall since a Russian invasion began last week.

Russian armoured vehicles were seen in the otherwise empty streets of Kherson, in videos shared with The Associated Press by a resident.

Meanwhile, heavy fighting continued in Mariupol, in the outskirts of the strategic Azov Sea port city. Electricity and phone connections are mostly not working in Mariupol, which faces food and water shortages.

The Russians are pressing their offensive on a variety of fronts, even as the Kremlin says it is ready for talks to end the fighting that has triggered more than 1 million refugees.

7.45am: Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko tells Reuters Ukrainians have nowhere to retreat and will carry on defending their country against Russia.

It comes after days of shelling in several Ukrainian cities, including the recent targeting of civilian sites in Kyiv.

"Thousands, already tens of thousands are killed in this war against Ukraine. And this number will unfortunately only grow," Klitschko tells Reuters.

He says about half of the city's 3 million residents have fled.

The former boxer is among numerous athletes in Ukraine signing up to fight for their country.

Famous Ukrainian boxers past and present have been signing up to fight for their country against Russia, which is facing a growing list of bans or restrictions from major sporting competitions.

👉 https://t.co/R6A0PVQx9O pic.twitter.com/oCv3hhGEYg — 1News (@1NewsNZ) March 3, 2022

7.36am: NBC News reports the US military has established direct communication channels with the Russian military.

SCOOP: The US military has established channels to communicate directly with the Russian military as a way to deconflict tactical movements around Ukraine, a senior defense official tells @ckubeNBC — Carol Lee (@carolelee) March 3, 2022

7.34am: A bit more detail on those evacuation corridors now.

The second round of talks between a Russian and Ukrainian delegation has ended.

The second round of negotiations is over. Unfortunately, the results Ukraine needs are not yet achieved. There is a solution only for the organization of humanitarian corridors... pic.twitter.com/0vS72cwYSX — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) March 3, 2022

Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak tweets it didn't achieve the results Ukraine was hoping for, and that more negotiations would happen soon.

He says the parties reached an understanding of securing humanitarian corridors.

"I stress, with a possibility of a temporary ceasefire for the evacuation period in certain sectors," the BBC reports Podolyak saying.

7.20am: AP Correspondent Philip Crowther speaks to Breakfast. Here's what he had to say:

An estimated one million Ukrainians have fled Ukraine amidst the ongoing warfare. AP Correspondent Philip Crowther says despite this, men are continuing to arrive by train into the country to help protect their families and homeland. pic.twitter.com/iqSJ54WvDc — TVNZ Breakfast (@Breakfaston1) March 3, 2022

7.10am: From the Associated Press:

Ukraine says it has agreed with Russia to create safe corridors backed by ceasefires to evacuate civilians and deliver aid.

Earlier, Putin said the Russian military has offered safe corridors to civilians to allow them to leave areas of fighting in Ukraine.

Putin, speaking in a video call with members of his Security Council, charges that Ukrainian nationalist groups are preventing civilians from leaving.

The Russian leader says the groups were also using civilians as shields, taking up firing positions to provoke the Russian retaliatory fire.

Putin’s claim couldn’t be independently verified.

The Russian military says it has only struck military facilities and haven’t targeted residential areas, a claim that's contradicted by the abundant evidence of massive casualties and damage to residential areas of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and other cities in Ukraine.

Putin reaffirms his claim that the Russian military was fighting “neo-Nazis", adding that some Ukrainians were also “fooled by nationalist propaganda". Two days ago, Russia's strikes damaged a Holocaust memorial in Kyiv.

7.00am: Ata mārie and welcome to live coverage of the fighting in Ukraine from 1News.

From the Associated Press:

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky is challenging Russian President Vladimir Putin to sit down for talks while urging the West to offer stronger military assistance to Ukraine to fight the Russian invasion.

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers a speech addressing the nation in Kyiv. (Source: Associated Press)

In a sarcastic reference to a long table Putin used for his recent meetings with foreign leaders and Russian officials, Zelenskyy says: “Sit down with me to negotiate, just not at 30 meters,” adding, “I don’t bite. What are you afraid of?”

During his news conference on Friday (New Zealand time), Zelensky says that prospects for another round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiations didn't seem promising, but emphasised the need to negotiate, adding that “any words are more important than shots".

He says the world was too slow to offer support for Ukraine and prodded Western leaders to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine to deny access to the Russian warplanes.

The US and NATO allies have ruled out the move that would directly pit Russian and Western militaries.

Zelensky charges that if the West remains reluctant to declare a no-fly zone over Ukraine, it should at least provide Kyiv with warplanes.