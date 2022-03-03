Kiwi-Korean rapper on his new foot fetish-inspired track

Jacob Johnson
By Jacob Johnson, 1News Tonight Reporter
Source: 1News

From his latest music video all about exploiting a foot fetish, to wearing a bag of cereal as a necklace or using a broom as a microphone, 25-year-old Hans isn't afraid to put himself out there.

"My Korean name is Hanju, just when I was growing up everyone would call me Hans for short, and it kind of stuck."

He's been releasing music since 2011 when he was just 14, rapping in both English and Korean.

"I have this running joke with my friends that I'm the most north-born Korean in New Zealand, cause I'm born in Moerewa which is like a four-hour drive from Auckland, like quite up north."

His latest EP, 'Kimyuntak' is dropping on March 25.

